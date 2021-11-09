Headlines

ICSI CSEET 2021 mock test TODAY - Know details here

Candidates should note that the Mock Test is compulsory and would be conducted for a duration of 1 hour

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 08:40 AM IST

The Institue of Company Secretaries of India CS Executive Entrance Test (ICSI CSEET) 2021 Mock Test will be held today (November 9). It is compulsory for every candidate to appear for the mock test. Candidates should note that the Mock Test would be conducted for a duration of 1 hour and would be held in order to make candidates familiarised with the entire remote proctoring process. 

More detailed information is available on icsi.edu.CSEET 2021 for the November session would be conducted on November 13, 2021. 

ICSI CSEET 2021 Mock Test: November 9, 2021
ICSI CSEET 2021 Examination: November 13, 2021According to the official notification released by ICSI, the User Id, password, batch timings have been shared with candidates via mail or SMS. Candidates are advised to check their respective mail ids and SMS for further updates. Candidates should note that they have to log in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time of the examination. 

