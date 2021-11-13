Headlines

Education

ICSI CSEET 2021 exam to be held TODAY - Check guidelines, steps to download admit card

Applicants have to log in, with the credentials sent to their phone or email, at least 30 minutes before the start of the CSEET 2021 exam.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2021, 07:16 AM IST

The Institue of Company Secretaries of India CS Executive Entrance Test (ICSI CSEET) 2021 will be held today (November 13).  

Applicants need to download the compulsory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) beforehand on the laptop/desktop which will be used for the exam. The download link for the SEB is available at the official notice.

Candidates can give the test on their laptop/desktop only. The user id, password and batch timings of the CSEET 2021 exam will be communicated to the applicants separately by SMS or email.

Applicants have to log in, with the credentials sent to their phone or email, at least 30 minutes before the start of the CSEET 2021 exam. 

No candidate will be allowed to appear in the paper 15 minutes after the start of the exam, or finish it before 90 minutes have passed from the start of the test.

Applicants also need to be ready with valid identity proof and their hall ticket before the start of the paper.

The candidates will be monitored throughout the two-hour test and resorting to any unfair means will lead to cancellation of exam.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET 2021 hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://www.icsi.edu/

Step 2: Search and click on the link for CSEET 2021 hall ticket

Step 3: Enter the required details to login to the portal

Step 4: The ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card will appear on your screen

Step 5: Save and download a copy of the CSEET hall ticket for future use

