ICSI CSEET 2020: Results declared, check @ icsi.edu.

Candidates need to score 50 per cent in aggregate, and 40 percent in each of the papers, to pass the exam.

The Institiute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Thursday. Concerned candidates can check the results on the official website- icsi.edu.

The result was declared by 2 PM today.

The exam was held in the online mode on August 28 and August 31.

Candidates who successfully pass the exams will be eligible for executive courses offered by the company.

Candidates need to score 50 per cent in aggregate, and 40 percent in each of the papers, to pass the exam.

For this year's exam, viva-voice was not conducted. It is to be noted that it was a four-part exam.

Steps to check the results for the ICSI CSEET exams:

Step 1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Step 2. Click on the link-' Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet'

Step 3. Enter the CSET Registration Number.

Step 4. Enter the date of birth.

Step 5. Click on Login.

Step 6. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The next CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam is ikely to be held on November 21.

The application process for the CSEET will be continued till October 27.