The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the result of ICSI CS Professional December 2024 exam on Tuesday, February 25. Candidates can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Result 2024: Steps for verification of marks

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

On the home page, click on SMASH Portal link available

New page will open where candidates will have enter the registration details.

Fill the form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Professional programme (old syllabus) exam for the December 2024 session toppers

Rank 1: Kashish Gupta (356012)

Rank-2: Ruchi S Jain (362648)

Rank 3: Divyanshi Nilesh Sawana (368206)

Professional programme (new syllabus) exam for the December 2024 session toppers

Rank 1: Yashi Dharam Mehta (217425)

Rank 2: P Nitin Theja (209733)

Rank 3: Parivinder Kaur (203452)

Rank 4: Nitya Shekar Shetty (217418)