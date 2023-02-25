Search icon
ICSI CS Result 2022 for CS December Executive, Professional releasing today, how and when to check result at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Result 2022: Candidates will be able to check the result on the official website at icsi.edu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 07:36 AM IST

File photo

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is to release the result of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional and Executive course of the December 2022 session today (February 25). The CS Professional result will be declared at 11 am and the Executive result will be declared at 2 pm today. Candidates will be able to check the result on the official website at icsi.edu.

"The result of Company Secretaries Examinations -for Professional Programme and Executive Programme December, 2022 Session is scheduled to be declared at 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. respectively on Saturday, the 25th February 2023. The result will be hosted on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu," reads the official notification.

One released, e-result-cum-marks statement for the executive programme exam will be available on the official website. Candidates can use e-result-cum-marks statement for reference as they will not get a physical copy.

For the professional programme exam, the result-cum-marks statement will be sent to the candidate's registered address soon after the results are announced. Candidates can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu if they do not get a physical copy of their results within 30 days of the announcement of results.

ICSI CS Professional and executive result 2023: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website at icsi.edu
  • On the homepage, click on the result link
  • Key in your application number and date of birth
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
