ICSI CS Result 2022 date, time: ICSI to declare CS Professional, Executive result on August 25 on icsi.edu

File photo

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to release the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive Courses soon. According to the official notice, the CS Professional and CS Executive Results will be announced on August 25, 2022. Once declared, candidates can download the ICSI CS result through the official website – icsi.edu.

According to the notice dated August 17, 2022, the CS Professional and Executive Programmes results will be declared on Thursday, August 25. the Professional Programme result will be announced at 11 am and the Executive Programme result will be released at 2 pm.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," the official notice reads.

ICSI CS Executive Exam and the CS Professional Exam were conducted from June 1 to 10, 2022.

" The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," also added.

Next Examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21, 2022 to December 30, 2022 for which an online Examination enrollment form together with the requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from 26th August, 2022.