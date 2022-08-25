ICSI CS Result 2022: CS Executive, Professional Result to release today at icsi.edu

File Photo

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI is all set to declare the CS Result 2022 for the June 2022 exams today - August 25, 2022. According to a notice issued by ICSI, the CS Executive Result and CS Professional Result will be announced today on the official website - www.icsi.edu.

To check their CS Executive Result and CS Professional Result, candidates will need to enter their application number or roll number and date of birth. Along with the results, the mark sheet and result statement would also be made available.

While the ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 will be out at 11 am, the ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 will be released at 2 pm.

For the unversed, ICSI conducted the CS Executive exam and CS Professional exam from June 1 to 10, 2022.

ICSI Result 2022: What are the qualifying marks?

Candidates will have to secure at least 40% marks in every subject and 50% aggregate marks to qualify for the ICSI CS exam 2022.

It is important to note that ICSI will release the result online and no hard copies of the result will be sent but candidates who appeared in the CS Professional will get a physical copy of the mark sheets within 30 days of the result.

ICSI CS December 2022 registrations will begin on August 26, 2022, and the exams will be held from December 21 to December 30, 2022.