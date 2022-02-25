ICSI CS Professional Exam 2021 results DECLARED at icsi.edu - Check scores here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Professional exam results 2021 today (February 25). Candidates can check their scores on the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.

While Shruti Nagar emerged as the topper for the exam, Hari Haran acquired the second position and Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah came third.

Here's how you can check your ICSI scores step by step:

- Visit icsi.edu and click on the relevant result link

- Enter details like roll number and registration number

- Once submitted, you can access your result for CS Executive and CS Professional result

Notably, the 2021 results for CS Executive will be declared at 2 pm.

For the June 2022 session, the registration will begin from February 26 and exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10.