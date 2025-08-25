ICSI CS June Result 2025 DECLARED: Executive, Professional results OUT at icsi.edu - Direct link

Pakistan secures Rs 35901855000 package from ADB to unlock billions in Reko Diq project, it relates to...
EDUCATION
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the Company Secretary (CS) executive and Professional examination today, August 25, 2025. Candidates can check their subject-wise mark breakup on the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI announced the results of the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) at 2 pm, and the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) was announced today at 11 am. ICSI held the June 2025 examinations from June 1 to June 10 in a single shift scheduled from 9 am to 12:15 pm.
Direct link to download Result: icsi.edu