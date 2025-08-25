ICSI CS June Result 2025 DECLARED: Executive, Professional results OUT at icsi.edu - Direct link

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the Company Secretary (CS) executive and Professional examination today, August 25, 2025. Candidates can check their subject-wise mark breakup on the official website, icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the Company Secretary (CS) executive and Professional examination today, August 25, 2025. Candidates can check their subject-wise mark breakup on the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI announced the results of the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) at 2 pm, and the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) was announced today at 11 am. ICSI held the June 2025 examinations from June 1 to June 10 in a single shift scheduled from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: How to check Professional, Executive result

Visit the ICSI official website, icsi.edu.

Click on CS Professional or CS Executive June result link

Enter the requested login information and submit.

Check and download the result.

Direct link to download Result: icsi.edu

ICSI CS Executive June Result 2025: Toppers' list

Rank: 1- TITHI BOHRA

Rank: 2- SURENDER PAL

Rank: 3- MOGULAPALLY JYOTHI

Rank: 4- BHUMIKA SANJAY SARAWAGI, PRIYA DILIP DUBEY

Rank: 5- RUNJHUN KHANDELWAL

Rank: 6- AIMEN, RONAK DINESH KUMAR BELANI

Rank: 7- ROMA G G

Rank: 8- VIDUSHI GARG

Rank: 9- SRISHTI BHAIYALAL PAL

Rank: 10- VISHVESH AVINASH SAHASRABUDDHE

ICSI CS June Result 2025: Tithi Bohra tops CS Executive June exam