Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ICSI CS June Result 2022: Registration for verification of marks to begin today at icsi.edu

ICSI CS June Result 2022 verification of marks: The online facility will remain active till September 15, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

ICSI CS June Result 2022: Registration for verification of marks to begin today at icsi.edu
File photo

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) registration process for verification of marks for ICSI CS June Result 2022 to begin today (August 26, 2022). Candidates can apply for the marks verification process through the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.

"The online facility for applying for Verification of Marks will be operative from Friday, August 26, 2022, from 00:01 hrs till Thursday, September 15, 2022, up to 24:00 hrs," the official notification reads.

Candidates can apply for the verification of marks online or offline mode with the requisite fee of Rs 250 per subject.

ICSI CS June Result 2022: Steps to apply for verification of marks

  • Visit the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.
  • Click on the verification notice available.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates.
  • Click on the verification link and a new page will open.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the required details and make the payment of fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page.

For applying Verification of Marks through online mode, the interested candidates can access the following link: smash.icsi.edu/scripts/login.aspx

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.