ICSI CS June Result 2022: Registration for verification of marks to begin today at icsi.edu

File photo

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) registration process for verification of marks for ICSI CS June Result 2022 to begin today (August 26, 2022). Candidates can apply for the marks verification process through the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.

"The online facility for applying for Verification of Marks will be operative from Friday, August 26, 2022, from 00:01 hrs till Thursday, September 15, 2022, up to 24:00 hrs," the official notification reads.

Candidates can apply for the verification of marks online or offline mode with the requisite fee of Rs 250 per subject.

ICSI CS June Result 2022: Steps to apply for verification of marks

Visit the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on the verification notice available.

A new PDF file will open where candidates.

Click on the verification link and a new page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the required details and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page.

For applying Verification of Marks through online mode, the interested candidates can access the following link: smash.icsi.edu/scripts/login.aspx