ICSI CS June Exam 2022: Admit Card for CS Executive, Foundation, Professional exams to be released soon at icsi.edu

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to release the ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming CS June exams soon. CS Executive, Foundation and Professional admit cards are likely to be released together. Once out, candidates can download the ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 from the official website - icsi.edu. Check expected date for this release below.

ICSI CS June exams are scheduled to be held from June 1, 2022 with CS Executive and Professional programme.

As per past trends, ICSI usually releases CS admit cards about 8-10 days prior to the commencement of the exam(s). With CS Executive and Professional programmes beginning from June 1, 2022, these admit cards are likely to release this week.

ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams are scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10, 2022, whereas, the CS Foundation exams will be held on June 15 to 16, 2022.