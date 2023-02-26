ICSI CS June 2023 registration to begin today at icsi.edu, know how to apply

File photo

ICSI CS June 2023: The registration process for the CS June 2023 session to begin today (February 26) by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can apply online at icsi.edu. The last date to apply is March 25. With a late fee, candidates can apply by April 9.

The candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1200 per module for Executive Programme and for the professional programme.

ICSI CS June 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Click on the link for ICSI CS June 2023 registration

Login with the required details and complete the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

ICSI CS June 2023: Important dates