ICSI CS June 2023 registration to begin today at icsi.edu, know how to apply

ICSI CS June 2023: The registration process for the CS June 2023 session to begin today (February 26) by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can apply online at icsi.edu. The last date to apply is March 25. With a late fee, candidates can apply by April 9.
The candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1200 per module for Executive Programme and for the professional programme.
ICSI CS June 2023: Steps to apply
- Visit the official website at icsi.edu
- Click on the link for ICSI CS June 2023 registration
- Login with the required details and complete the application form
- Upload the necessary documents
- Pay the application fee
ICSI CS June 2023: Important dates
- Start date for enrolment: February 26, 2023
- Last date of Submission of enrollment form (Without Late Fee): March 25, 2023
- Last date of Submission of enrollment form (With Late Fee): April 9, 2023
- Addition of Module (Without Late Fee): March 25, 2023
- Addition of Module (With Late Fee): April 9, 2023
- Apply Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification: April 9, 2023
- Enrollment Services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request(/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification: May 1, 2023