ICSI CS June 2022: Exam dates released for Executive, Professional, Foundation on icsi.edu - Check schedule here

ICSI CS June 2022 Exam: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam dates for CS June 2022. Candidates can check the exam dates on Executive, Professional and Foundation courses on the official website- icsi.edu.

According to the timetable, executive and professional exams will start on June 1 and will end on June 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. For Foundation course, the exam will be on June 15 and 16, 2022. The ICSI CS June 2022 exam will be held in two shifts- Paper I and Paper III (9.30 am to 11 am) and Paper-II and Paper-IV will be conducted from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Foundation Programme June 2022 Session Paper I and Paper II will be conducted on June 15, 2022

Paper-1: Business Environment and Law

Paper-2: Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship

Foundation Programme June 2022 Session Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be conducted on June 16, 2022

Paper-3: Business Economics

Paper-4: Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing

ICSI CS June 2022 Exam: Steps to download the timetable

Step 1. Visit the official website of ICSI- icsi.edu

Step 2. On the home page, click on the ‘What’s New’ section

Step 3. Click on ICSI CS June 2022 Exam timetable links for all courses

Step 4. Check and download ICSI CS June 2022 timetable for future use