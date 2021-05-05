ICSI CS June 2021 exam postponed, know details about new date

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the Company Secretaries (CS) exam 2021 to May 4. The CS Foundation, executive programme (old and new syllabus), and professional programme (old and new syllabus) exams were scheduled from June 1 to June 10, 2021.

The revised schedule will be given 30 days before the start of the exam. The schedule will be issued after accessing the COVID-19 situation and candidates should regularly check the official website icsi.edu for updates.

The official notification reads, “The examination schedule, depending upon the situation of a pandemic will be reviewed based on directives/guidelines of the various Government departments issued from time to time and revised time table for the said Examinations will be issued and hosted on the website of the Institute icsi.edu in due course of time. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the Examinations.”

However, On April 22, ICSI tweeted, “Important announcement to all concerned that the CS Exam 2021 June 2021 will be held as per the schedule announced. In case of adverse/ exceptional situation, the necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken.”

CSEET Exam 2021

The institute has conducted the mock test for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on May 4 where few candidates were not able to appear due to various reasons. Institute has scheduled the mock for the absentees today, May 5, so that they get familiar with the test before appearing in CSEET which is scheduled to be held on May 8.