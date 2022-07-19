ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022 to be declared TOMORROW at 4 pm at icsi.edu, check details

File Photo

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released an official notice about when the CS Foundation Programme Examination, June 2022 session, and Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July 2022 session results will be announced.

The notice has clarified that the ICSI CS Foundation Programme Examination Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow - July 20, 2022, at 4:00 pm. The results for both ICSI CS Foundation Programme and CSEET 2022 will be available on the official website - www.icsi.edu. Once the results are out, the link will be made active so that candidates can download their results and also check the subject-wise break up of marks.

For the uninformed, the Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June 2022 session was conducted on June 15, 2022, and June 16, 2022. Meanwhile, the CS Executive Entrance Test was held on July 9, 2022, and July 11, 2022.

The formal e-result plus marks of statement of the CS Foundation June 2022 session and CSEET July 2022 session will be released immediately and made available for students after the results are declared.

No physical copies of the results will be provided, therefore, it is important for the students to visit icsi.edu and download the soft copy of the mark sheet from the official website for future use.

It is important to note that the CSEET 2022 November session dates have been released and will take place on November 12, 2022. For more updates and information, candidates are requested o visit the official website.