ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exam 2021 results to be declared soon - Steps to check scores

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon declare the results for the CS Executive exam and Professional exam today (February 25).

Candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu. Candidates will require their login details like roll number, password to access the scores.

While the CS Professional result will be declared at 11 am, the result for CS Executive will be declared at 2 pm.

As per an ICSI statement, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued."

It further stated, "The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars."

Here's how you can check your ICSI scores step by step:

- Visit icsi.edu and click on the relevant result link

- Enter details like roll number and registration number

- Once submitted, you can access your result for CS Executive and CS Professional result

For the June 2022 session, the registration will begin from February 26 and exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10.