ICSI CS Executive Exam 2021 results DECLARED at icsi.edu - Check scores here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive exam results 2021 today (February 25). Candidates can check their scores on the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu.

Here's how you can check your ICSI scores step by step:

- Visit icsi.edu and click on the relevant result link

- Enter details like roll number and registration number

- Once submitted, you can access your result for CS Executive and CS Professional result

Candidates will require to score an aggregate of 50 per cent in all papers to pass the executive exams. Notably, the result for CS Professional exam 2021 was released at 11 am on February 25.

For the June 2022 session, the registration will begin from February 26 and exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10.