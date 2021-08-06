ICSI CS Exam 2021 admit card released, exam on August 13, 14 â€“ Direct link to download

Institute of Company Secretary (ICSI) has released admit card for Company Secretary, or ICSI CS Exam 2021. Candidates can download admit cards through the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 13 and August 14, 2021. The admit card can be downloaded by entering the registration number.

ICSI CS Exam 2021 can be given by remotely, through any place in India. Foundation Programme Examination shall be conducted through remote proctoring mode. Candidates are allowed to appear for the examination through laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/tablets 0r iPad etc.

Steps to Download ICSI Exam 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Latest @ ICSI option.

Step 3: A new window pops up.

Step 4: Click on the link which says Download admit card for CS Foundation Programme Examination June 2021.

Step 5: Enter the 17 digit registration number.

Step 6: Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

After taking the print-out of the Admit Card from the website, icsi.edu, every candidate is advised to verify all the details mentioned in his/her Admit Card, i.e., his/her Name, Photograph, Signature, Admission Number, Name and Address of the Examination Centre (applicable for CBE only), Date and Timing of Examination, etc. In case of any discrepancy, the same must be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at our support portal support.icsi.edu.