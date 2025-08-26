ICSI CS December 2025 registration begin today at icsi.edu, check exam dates here

Applicants for the Professional Programme must pass an Online Pre-Examination Test along with ODOP or TDOP, depending on their registration timeline. Check other details here.

Registration for the CS Executive and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) December 2025 session has commenced on August 26, 2025, by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can submit their applications on the official website, icsi.edu, until September 25, 2025. Applications will also be accepted with a late fee from September 26 to October 10, 2025.

As per the official schedule, the CS Executive and Professional exams are scheduled from December 22 to December 29, 2025, and will be conducted in both English and Hindi. Each paper will be 3 hours 15 minutes long, starting at 2:00 PM and concluding at 5:15 PM.

Applicants for the Professional Programme must pass an Online Pre-Examination Test along with ODOP or TDOP, depending on their registration timeline.

ICSI CS December 2025 exam fees

Executive Programme: Rs 1,500 per group

Professional Programme: Rs 1,800 per group

Note: Students should note that the late application fee is Rs 250

Modification Fee (centre, group, medium, optional): Rs 250 per change

Additional Group Fee: Rs 250

Dubai Centre Surcharge: $100 (or equal in INR)

How to apply for ICSI CS December 2025 Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Step 2: Log in with your registration number and password

Step 3: Select your preferred module

Step 4: Click on the CS December 2025 registration link

Step 5: Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Step 6: Review details and submit the form

Step 7: Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.