ICSI CS December 2025 registration begin today at icsi.edu, check exam dates here

EDUCATION
Applicants for the Professional Programme must pass an Online Pre-Examination Test along with ODOP or TDOP, depending on their registration timeline. Check other details here.
Registration for the CS Executive and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) December 2025 session has commenced on August 26, 2025, by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can submit their applications on the official website, icsi.edu, until September 25, 2025. Applications will also be accepted with a late fee from September 26 to October 10, 2025.
As per the official schedule, the CS Executive and Professional exams are scheduled from December 22 to December 29, 2025, and will be conducted in both English and Hindi. Each paper will be 3 hours 15 minutes long, starting at 2:00 PM and concluding at 5:15 PM.
Applicants for the Professional Programme must pass an Online Pre-Examination Test along with ODOP or TDOP, depending on their registration timeline.
Executive Programme: Rs 1,500 per group
Professional Programme: Rs 1,800 per group
Note: Students should note that the late application fee is Rs 250
Modification Fee (centre, group, medium, optional): Rs 250 per change
Additional Group Fee: Rs 250
Dubai Centre Surcharge: $100 (or equal in INR)
Step 1: Visit the official website - icsi.edu
Step 2: Log in with your registration number and password
Step 3: Select your preferred module
Step 4: Click on the CS December 2025 registration link
Step 5: Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee
Step 6: Review details and submit the form
Step 7: Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.