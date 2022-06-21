ICSI CSEET 2022 November session registration starts: Direct link, how to apply here

ICSI CSEET 2022 registration starts

ICSI CSEET 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the registration process for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November exam 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for the job can now fill out their application from the official website at icsi.edu. The last date to apply for the CSEET exam 2022 is October 15.

The CSEET November session has been scheduled to be conducted on November 12, 2022. Candidates can also click here to directly apply.



ICSI CSEET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the Home Page, scroll down and click on CSEET 2022 registration

Register and fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Download and take printout of the application for future reference.

ICSI CEET 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the ICSI CSEET should have passed or appearing in the senior secondary ( 10+ 2) or equivalent examination.

