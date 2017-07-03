ICSE’s Class 6 textbook sparks row over mosque depicted as noise pollutant

Headlines

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Kangana Ranaut accused of cheating, BJP leader Mayank claims he did favours as she promised him role in Tejas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant, Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 12

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

Hypertension: 8 superfruits to lower high blood pressure

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Karnataka Elections Results: Congress leader Siddaramaiah says, 'this mandate against Narendra Modi'

President Biden kicks off high-stakes Europe trip in the UK; to meet King Charles & Rishi Sunak

“It was the President’s right…” TMC’s Kunal Ghosh over new Parliament Building row

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

business

ICSE’s Class 6 textbook sparks row over mosque depicted as noise pollutant

The image has sparked outrage on social media, prompting people to start an online petition against the textbook’s publishers

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 03, 2017, 08:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after singer Sonu Nigam sparked outrage on social media saying he was woken up by the sound of azaan from a mosque, a similar case of a Class 6 textbook taught in Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) schools depicting mosque as a source of noise pollution has come to the fore.  

The image has sparked outrage on social media, prompting people to start an online petition against the textbook’s publishers. Reacting to the outrage, the publisher later apologised and promised that the picture would be removed in subsequent editions.

The ICSE, however, maintained the Board does not publish or prescribe textbooks, and that schools had to deal with the issue. Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, said,  If any book with objectionable content is being taught at certain schools, it is for schools and publisher to ensure such a thing the does not happen.

The science textbook, published by Selina Publishers, has a chapter on the causes of noise pollution. The picture, shared widely on social media, shows a train, car, plane and a mosque, all with symbols depicting loud sound, next to a man grimacing and shutting his ears.

In his apology on social media, publisher Hemant Gupta said: “This is to inform all concerned that we will be changing the picture in subsequent editions of the book.”

Gupta said the diagram on page 202 of its publication, Integrated Science, consisted of “a structure resembling a portion of a fort and other noise producing objects in a noisy city”. “We do apologise if it has hurt the sentiments of anyone,” he said.

There have been several incidents of controversial content being found in school textbooks in recent months, after which Human Resource Development Ministry has been insisting that all schools use only National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books.

Excerpts from a Class 12 Physical Education textbook taught in some Central Board of Secondary Education schools had kicked up a furore for defining a figure measurement of 36-24-36 as the “best body shape for females”.

A Class 4 environmental science textbook that suggested killing a kitten as part of an experiment went viral on social media, forcing the publisher to withdraw it from the market earlier this year.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE