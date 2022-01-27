ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: Results likely to be announced soon - Direct links, how to download

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will likely announce the ISCE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam Term 1 results soon. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

The results for the exam will be available on the official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

As per the CISCE, no award certificates will be awarded for semester 1 results.

The official statement from the board said, "The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination."

It further said, "The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination."

Here's how you can check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022:

Step 1: Vist cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link (once activated)

Step 3: Key in the requisite details, including class, enter a unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code

Step 4: Download, take a printout for further reference.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 via SMS?

ICSE result 2022 via SMS can be checked following these steps, type ICSE seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2022 on SMS type ISC seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.