ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: Know CISCE Class 10, 12 result date, how to check - Details here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ISCE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam Term 1 results soon. However, CISCE has not announced a confirmed result date. However, it is important to note that no merit list will be announced this time and only a computer-generated marksheet will contain the scores of the students.

"The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination," CISCE mentioned in its notification.

“The overall result i.e. Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022?

Step 1: Vist cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link (once activated)

Step 3: Key in the requisite details, including class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 via SMS?

ICSE result 2022 via SMS can be checked following these steps, type ICSE seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2022 on SMS type ISC seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.