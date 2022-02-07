ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 declared: Know how to apply for rechecking online

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared its ICSE and ISC results for Term 1 board exams 2022 on February 7 at 10 am. Students can check their marks at cisce.org or via SMS.

If students have a doubt regarding their marks, they can get their copies rechecked with the board. Students can go to the official website of the board and put in a request for a recheck. The online window for submitting the request for recheck of the results will remain open for only three days i.e., from February 7 to February 10, 2022, till 10 am.

However, both ICSE and ISC students have to pay Rs 1,000 per subject as rechecking fee.

Steps to apply for rechecking of ISC and ICSE papers:

- Visit the official website - cisce.org

- Click on the link 'apply for rechecking' depending on ICSE or ISC papers

- Select the subjects you want to send for a recheck. Keep in mind, that the application can only be submitted once

- After paying the application fee, click on submit

Notably, this amount is non-refundable. However, if the marks change, students will be provided with a revised certificate by the board.