ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 marks today - Know how to check

Feb 07, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the CISCE Semester 1 Exam Results of Class 10 and Class 12 today at 10:00 am. Students can check their CISCE Semester 1 Exam Results on the official website - cisce.org. Students can also check their ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results through the SMS service.

Besides, students and schools will be able to access Term 1 scores from the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal's login ID and password. CISCE is also conducting Class 10 and Class 12 exams in two parts like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Semester 1 papers for both classes were held from November, 2021 to December, 2021 in offline mode, even after students demanded online exams. Students must note that the Recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs 1000 per paper and for ISC will be Rs 1000 per subject and the option will be available from February 7 to 10, 2022.

Students can also check their ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results for Semester 1 exams through ways given below. Here's a Step by Step Guide.

Step by Step Guide

Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org.

Click on the link that reads, ”ICSE Result 2022 or ISC Result 2022 available on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials such as course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and the Captcha

Click on the Show Result option to get the results.

Your ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check your mark sheet. Save, Download and take a printout of the Result for future use.

ICSE, ISC Result 2022: List of websites to check the score.

Students can download the results from the websites given below.

The alternative way to check these results is by sending an SMS.

SMS by writing - "ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)" and then sending the SMS to 09248082883.

ISC Results 2022 for Semester 1 can also be checked by replacing ICSE with ISC.