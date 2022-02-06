ICSE, ISC Term 1 2022: CISCE to declare class 10, 12 result tomorrow - Know how to check score online

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ISCE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam Term 1 results tomorrow (Monday, February 7).

The notification issued by the CISCE said, "The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination."

It further said, "The overall result i.e. Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination."

Here's how you can check your ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link (once activated)

Step 3: Key in the requisite details, including class, enter the unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code

Step 4: Download, take a printout for further reference.

If a student wants to send their copy for recheck, they can do it by visiting the official website cisce.org. The charges for recheck are Rs 1,000 per paper and for ISC will be Rs 1,000 per subject.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 via SMS?

ICSE result 2022 via SMS can be checked following these steps, type ICSE seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2022 on SMS type ISC seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.