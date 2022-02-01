Search icon
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Know CISCE Class 10, 12 marking scheme, evaluation process

Marksheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ISCE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam Semester 1 results soon. However, it is important to note that no merit list will be announced this time and only a computer-generated marksheet will contain the scores of the students.

"The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination," CISCE mentioned in its notification.

“The overall result i.e. Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

The question papers for the semester 1 examination was for 80/100 marks for ICSE and 70/80 marks for ISC. However, the weightage of marks (for each of the semesters) to be finally used for computation of the CISCE board exam results after the end of semester 2 would be brought down to half, a CISCE statement said earlier.

In addition to the examinations conducted at the end of each of the two semesters during the academic year 2021-22, candidates will also be assessed on practical and project work at the ISC level.

