ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Know CISCE Class 10, 12 marking scheme, evaluation process

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ISCE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam Semester 1 results soon. However, it is important to note that no merit list will be announced this time and only a computer-generated marksheet will contain the scores of the students.

"The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination," CISCE mentioned in its notification.

“The overall result i.e. Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

The question papers for the semester 1 examination was for 80/100 marks for ICSE and 70/80 marks for ISC. However, the weightage of marks (for each of the semesters) to be finally used for computation of the CISCE board exam results after the end of semester 2 would be brought down to half, a CISCE statement said earlier.

In addition to the examinations conducted at the end of each of the two semesters during the academic year 2021-22, candidates will also be assessed on practical and project work at the ISC level.