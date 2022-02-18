ICSE, ISC Semester 2 exam 2022: IMPORTANT updates for Class 10, 12 students

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have directed schools to not conduct exams if the syllabus is not completed. This comes days after the Board announcing Semester 2 examinations for ISC (Class 12) and ISCE (Class 10) will be conducted from April end.

"Schools are advised to not conduct the Pre-Board Examinations for the ICSE and ISC candidates unless the syllabus has been thoroughly revised and completed. Preferably, the 'Pre-Board' examinations should be conducted between March end and April," stated the official notice issued by CISCE.

Conducting Semester 2 exams in April-end will give schools sufficient time to cover and revise the ICSE and ISC syllabi, the Board added. Due to the pandemic, CISCE had earlier reduced the syllabus for various subjects to lessen the burden on the students.

Meanwhile, a section of students from over 15 different states have moved Supreme Court with a fresh plea, demanding the cancellation of offline examinations. The students have submitted a written petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an alternative mode of assessment in place of offline examinations.

Students from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and NIOS to state boards such as Maharashtra Board, Jharkhand Board, RBSE have moved the apex court. Supreme Court is expected to list the matter for hearing on February 21. The plea has been filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai.