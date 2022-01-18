ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Websites to check marksheet, how to download - Details here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ISCE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam Semester 1 results soon, however, an official announcement is on the result date is awaited. The results will be available on the official website of the council, cisce.org and students will have to use their roll numbers to download the scorecards.

It is important to note that no merit list will be announced and only a computer-generated marksheet will contain the scores of the students.

"The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination," CISCE mentioned in its notification.

“The overall result i.e. Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022?

Step 1: Vist cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link (once activated)

Step 3: Key in the requisite details, including class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 via SMS?

ICSE result 2022 via SMS can be checked following these steps, type ICSE seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2022 on SMS type ISC seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.