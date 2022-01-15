ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Know how to check CISCE class 10th, 12th result online

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to declare the result of ISC and ICSE Term 1 soon. As per media reports, CISCE is likely to declare the result in the month of January. However, CISCE has not announced a confirmed result date. Once the result is declared, students can check through the official website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

No merit list will be announced this week and only a computer-generated marksheet will contain the scores of the students.

"The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e- Pass Certificate Awarded/Pass Certificate Not Awarded/Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination," CISCE's official notice read.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022?

Step 1: Vist cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link (once activated)

Step 3: Enter the required details - including class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code

Step 4: Download, take a printout for further reference.

How to check ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 via SMS?

ICSE result 2022 via SMS can be checked following these steps, type ICSE seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2022 on SMS type ISC seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.