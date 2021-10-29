ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exam 2022: CISCE releases exam day instructions for Class 10, 12 on cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam guidelines for ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exam 2022. The class 12 exam is scheduled to begin on November 22, whereas for class 10 exam would begin on November 29. Students can check the detailed guidelines for ICSE, ISC Semester 1 exam on the official website, cisce.org.

The CISCE class 10 ICSE and class 12 ISC Board exams were earlier scheduled to begin from November 15 earlier, but will now start from November 22.

CISCE, in its latest notice, said that the ICSE and ISC board exams 2022 will be held in offline mode only. This is a u-turn on its earlier decision to give both online and offline options for board exams 2022.

Like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), both ISC and ICSE board exams will be held in two terms. Students will get their respective schools as exam centres. All candidates will be required to report to their schedule. Exams will begin at 11 am for class 10 and at 2 pm for class 12. Reporting time will be mentioned on admit card. The exam will be held for the duration of one hour for class 10 and 1 hour 30 minutes for class 12.

Students will get 10 minutes of time for reading the question paper. Question paper cum answer booklet will be provided at 10:50 am for class 10. For class 12, the question paper will be distributed at 1:50 pm.

Instructions to Candidates

1. Each candidate registered and confirmed to appear for the ICSE Year 2022/ ISC Year 2022 Examination must appear for:

Semester 1 Examination to be held in November/December 2021 and

Semester 2 Examination to be held in March/April 2022.

2. The candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations.

3. The candidates should collect their Admission Cards ahead of these Examinations from the Heads of their respective Schools.

4. Candidates must be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

5. If an Examination Paper for which the candidate is not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner

Direct link to check the detailed exam instructions:

ICSE Semester 1 Exam 2022: https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/SEMESTER%201%20ICSE.pdf

ISC Semester 1 Exam 2022: https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/SEMESTER%201%20ISC.pdf