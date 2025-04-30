The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results for 2025.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results for 2025. Students can check the ICSE and ISC results 2025 now on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

CISCE ICSE and ISC results 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the link to check ICSE results 2025 or ISC results 2025

A new page appears where candidates are required to key in their login details

Once you key in the unique ID, index number, and the Captcha code (as provided), the results will appear on the screen

Verify your details and download the page.

Take a printout of the results for future reference.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Class 10 exams 2025 between February 18 and March 27 and the ISC Class 12 exams between February 13 and April 5. The exams had been held uninterrupted at CISCE-affiliated institutions in India and abroad.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025: ISC region-wise pass percentage

North: 98.97%

East: 98.76%

West: 99.72%

South: 99.76%

Foreign: 100%

CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2025: ICSE region-wise pass percentage