Kriti Sanon shares snippets of her 'feel-good' trip to Mexico with sister Nupur Sanon and cousins

MS Dhoni used world’s most expensive cricket bat in 2011 World Cup final, whopping price is…

Hugging, touching women without sexual intent is not offence: WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan in court

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates '1 week of being mama' to Koa Phoenix Dolan, shares adorable photo

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his viral 'I'm a feminist' line from Kushi trailer: 'Everybody had called me a mysogynist'

ICSE, ISC Results 2022 latest update: ICSE 10th Result SHORTLY at cisce.org, know how to check marksheet online

ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Students can access their cisce.org result 2022 class 10 by entering a unique ID, index number

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare the result of the Indian Certificate of School Exam (ICSE) Class 10 today at 5 pm. ICSE Board secretary Gerry Arathoon has announced that the ICSE class 10 results will be released on July 17. He said that marks of both first and second semesters would be given equal weightage in the final score. Once released, ICSE 10th Results can be checked at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website, and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The ICSE class 10 result will be declared online. CISCE Marksheets will also be available on the Umang App too, know How to Check

Step 1: Log into UMANG App with your registered mobile number

Step 2: Click on ‘all services’ tab

Step 3: Now, select the option of CISCE from the menu

Step 4: Click on the ICSE Class 10 result displayed on the screen

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other required details

If someone cannot access their Class 10th Results online, they can also check it from their schools.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results: Websites to check CISCE results online

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check
- Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org
- Click on the result link. Select ICSE/ ISC result link
- Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information
- ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen
- Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a printout

