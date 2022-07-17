Search icon
ICSE, ISC Results 2022 date, time: ICSE 10th Results TODAY, know how to check scores at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Results 2022 date, time: Once released, students will be able to check their ICSE results online, on the official website - cisce.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to declare the result of the Indian Certificate of School Exam (ICSE), or Class 10 today at 5m. ICSE Board secretary Gerry Arathoon has announced that the ICSE class 10 results will be announced on July 17. He added that marks of both first and second semesters will be given equal weightage in the final score. Once released, ICSE 10th Results can be checked at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," he added.

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 started on April 25, 2022, ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will also be sent to schools for all students. The school heads woul for Class 10 Students. d then be able to download these results for everyone and share them with students. In case someone is unable to access their Class 10th Results online, they can also check it from their schools.

ICSE Class 10th Results 2022 date once confirmed will be updated here.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results: Websites to check CISCE results online

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check

- Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org
- Click on the result link. Select ICSE/ ISC result link
- Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information
- ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen
- Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a printout.

CISCE to conduct only one exam at the end of the 2023 academic year for ICSE Class 10, as well as for ISC Class 12. CISCE also proposes to conduct the annual exam in the months of February and March 2023.

