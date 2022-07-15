Search icon
ICSE, ISC Results 2022: ICSE 10th Result expected SOON at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Results 2022: ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 started on April 25, 2022, for Class 10 Students.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

File photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare the result of the Indian Certificate of School Exam (ICSE), or Class 10, and the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 semester 2 soon. As per reports, the ICSE and ISC results are expected to be declared by July 15.

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 started on April 25, 2022, for Class 10 Students.

ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will also be sent to schools for all students. The school heads would then be able to download these results for everyone and share them with students. In case someone is unable to access their Class 10th Results online, they can also check it from their schools.

ICSE Class 10th Results 2022 date once confirmed will be updated here.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results: Websites to check CISCE results online
cisce.org
results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check
- Visit the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org
- Click on the result link. Select ICSE/ ISC result link
- Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information
- ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen
- Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a printout.

CISCE to conduct only one exam at the end of the 2023 academic year for ICSE Class 10, as well as for ISC Class 12. CISCE also proposes to conduct the annual exam in the months of February and March 2023.

