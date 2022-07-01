ICSE, ISC Results 2022: CISCE to declare class 10, 12 result SOON at cisce.org, know how to check scores online

File photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the Indian Certificate of School Exam (ICSE), or Class 10, and the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 semester 2 results 2022 soon. As per reports, the ICSE and ISC results are expected to be declared by July 15.

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 started on April 25, 2022 for Class 10 Students.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results: Websites to check CISCE results online

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How To Check

Go to the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org

Click on the result link. Select ICSE/ ISC result link

Enter your unique ID, index number and other required information

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen

Download the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 and take a print out.

CISCE to conduct only one exam at the end of 2023 academic year for ICSE Class 10, as well as for ISC Class 12. CISCE also proposes to conduct the annual exam in the months of February and March 2023.

“It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only ONE EXAMINATION at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE and ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023,” a CISCE statement said.

CISCE has also revised the syllabus for the ICSE and ISC examinations 2023.