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ICSE, ISC Result 2026 update: Class 10th, 12th results at results.cisce.org, check date, other key details

The ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Update: The results are expected to be announced by the end of this month, most likely by April 30th. Students can check their results at the board’s official website at results.cisce.org and they must be ready with their unique UID and Index Number.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 08:15 PM IST

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 update: Class 10th, 12th results at results.cisce.org, check date, other key details
ICSE, ISC Result 2026 update: Class 10th, 12th results at results.cisce.org
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The ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Lakhs of students have been awaiting the results keenly which are expected to be announced by the end of this month, most likely by April 30th. Students can check their results at the board’s official website at results.cisce.org and they must be ready with their unique UID and Index Number.  

To clear the ICSE, ISC exam, students need to score at least 33% marks in their 10th Board exams and at least 35% in12th exam. This difference in passing percentages is because the higher secondary level is tougher and more complex. 

The ICSE board has not confirmed the exact date for the results, but most likely the announcement will be made by April 30. The ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17th to March 30th and the ISC Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to April 3. Since the exams were completed in April, the result date of April 30th comes as early. 

Where to check ICSE 10th and ISC 12th Results?  

The results for both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) can be checked online through the official website of CISCE. The official websites where students can check their scores are: cisce.org, results.cisce.org. 

For accessing full results, students will have to enter in their Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha to login and check.  

Steps to check ICSE, ISC Result 2026

Step 1: Go to the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the results section and select the link for ICSE board exam results 2026.

Step 3: Choose the correct course (ICSE for Class 10)/ (ISC for Class 12) and enter your login details, including your unique ID and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result for ICSE (Class 10) or ISC (Class 12) will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use. 

 

 
 

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