ICSE, ISC Result 2023 today: CISCE class 10, 12 results to be declared at cisce.org, steps to download marksheet

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 results to be declared today (May 14). ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results will be announced today at 3pm. Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

The ICSE or Class 10 exams were conducted on February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023. ISC or Class 12 exams were conducted on February 13, 2023 to March 31, 2023.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ICSE and ISC exams 2023.

CISCE Result 2023: Steps to check the result

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on the result link available

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download

Keep a print copy of the same for future reference.

CISCE Results 2023

ICSE Result, ISC Result: today

Time: 3 pm



Websites to check:

cisce.org

cisceresults.in

digilocker.gov.in

ICSE/ISC Result 2023: How to Download Result on DigiLocker?