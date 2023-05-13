ICSE, ISC Result 2023: ICSE cautions students against fraudulent websites, reveals list (File photo)

Amid reports that Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE, ISC Result 2023 on Saturday, CISCE has cautioned students about fake websites that are appearing while searching for the Class 10th and Class 12th results.

In a statement on its website, CISCE said that while searching for CISCE website on the internet, a number of fraudulent websites are appearing. It cautioned and advised students not to log in to these fraudulent websites. CISCE listed three fake websites.

cisce-gov.in/ cis-ce.org/ cisce.gov.in

It is crucial to know that the CISCE Class 10th and 12th results when declared can be checked by all the candidates on the official websites of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Last year, the ISC Class 12th Result 2022 was announced on July 24 and ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 was declared on July 17.

Steps to download CISCE Class 10th and 12th results