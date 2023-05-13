Search icon
ICSE, ISC Result 2023: ICSE cautions students against fraudulent websites, reveals list

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: Around 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for CISCE Examination this year for Class 10, 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Amid reports that Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE, ISC Result 2023 on Saturday, CISCE has cautioned students about fake websites that are appearing while searching for the Class 10th and Class 12th results.

In a statement on its website, CISCE said that while searching for CISCE website on the internet, a number of fraudulent websites are appearing. It cautioned and advised students not to log in to these fraudulent websites. CISCE listed three fake websites.

  1. cisce-gov.in/
  2. cis-ce.org/
  3. cisce.gov.in

It is crucial to know that the CISCE Class 10th and 12th results when declared can be checked by all the candidates on the official websites of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Last year, the ISC Class 12th Result 2022 was announced on July 24 and ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 was declared on July 17.

READ | CISCE Results 2023: Lost your Admit Card? Step-by-step process to get ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 roll number

Steps to download CISCE Class 10th and 12th results

  • Go to the official website, cisce.org.
  • Click on the "Download ICSE(Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Result 2023.” link
  • Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number
  • Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023/ ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

