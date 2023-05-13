CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results on this date, check details here (file photo)

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE, ISC Result 2023 on Sunday, May 14, Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon has said, PTI reported. Earlier, their were reports that CISCE will declare the results on Saturday.

CISCE Class 10th and 12th results when declared can be checked by all students on the official websites of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Last year, the ISC Class 12th Result 2022 was announced on July 24 and ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 was declared on July 17.

Steps to download CISCE Class 10th and 12th results

Go to the official website, cisce.org.

Click on the "Download ICSE(Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Result 2023.” link

Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023/ ISC Class 12 Marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

