ICSE, ISC exams 2021 big update: ICSE class 10 exam cancelled, ISC class 12 exams postponed

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelled the class 10 board examinations (ICSE) as the COVID-19 caseload is seeing a massive surge in India. However, the Class 12 ISC board exams remain deferred and the dates for which will be released later, according to the council's circular.

CISCE on Friday postponed the ICSE or Class 10 board exams and ISC or Class 12 board exams in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. The final decision on new dates of examination will be taken by the first week of June 2021, said CISCE.

While the Class 12 examinations (offline) will be conducted at a later date, appearing for the exam is optional for Class 10 students.

The candidates for the ICSE (Class X) examination will be given the following options:

1. To write the offline examination, along with the Class XII candidates OR

2. Not to write the offline examination.

In view of the ICSE (Class X) candidates opting for the second option i.e. not to write offline examinations, the CISCE will develop a fair and an unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates.

Earlier, CISCE Board Exam 2021 for ICSE or Class 10 students were scheduled to begin on May 4 and end on June 7, while ISC or Class 12 exam were scheduled to start on April 8 and end on June 18, 2021.

"The COVID situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISE 2021 Examinations will be reveewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board examinations will be taken by the first week of June 2021," a statement by CISCE read.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled its class 10 board exams and deferred the class 12 board exams. Several state boards have postponed or cancelled their exams too.