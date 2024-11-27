The ICSE Class 10 exams are scheduled to begin on February 18, 2025, and conclude on March 27, 2025. The ISC Class 12 exams will commence on February 13, 2025, and end on April 5, 2025.

ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the examination datesheet for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams for the year 2025. The students who will appear for the examination can download the timetable from the official website at cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Exam Datesheet 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CISCE board, cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Download ICSE (Class 10) or ISC (Class 12) datesheet 2025' link

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the timetable

Step 5: Take a hard copy for future reference

The ISC, ISCE exam date sheet 2025 provides students with the necessary details of the exam schedules. It contain dates, subject-wise exam schedules, exam duration, reporting time and shift timings. Students are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for new announcements. In addition, students are required to check their ICSE and ISC admit cards 2025 for further details. They are required to carry their admit cards to their respective exam centres on all exam days.

Earlier, CISCE had released the ICSE & ISC exam date sheet by December 2023. At least 3.43 lakh students appeared for the examinations for classes 10 and 12 last year. In the Class 10 final exam, 2,43 617 appeared of which 2,42 328 passed the exam. And 98, 901 students appeared, and 98,088 passed the exam in the Class 12 exam last year.