ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 expected soon at cisce.org, know how to download CISCE 10th, 12th timetable online

CISCE Board Exam ISCE, ISC Date Sheet 2026: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the date sheet for ICSE, ISC Exam 2026. Once released, students can download the ICSE and ISC 2026 exam dates on cisce.org. Students will be able to download the subject-wise CISCE exam timetable 2026 for class 10 and class 12, where the date and time of each exam will be mentioned. CISCE will release ICSE ISC exam date sheet 2026 in PDF format.

The ICSE and ISC exam date sheet is expected to be released shortly by CISCE. It is expected that CISCE will issue subject-specific class 10 and 12 test dates ahead of its regular schedule, as the dates for the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams have already been revealed. Students will get a subject-specific date sheet and exam time from this page once it is released.

ICSE ISC Board Exam Dates 2026: Steps to download datesheet