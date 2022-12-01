ICSE, ISC Datesheet 2023 released by CISCE, check subject-wise time table

File Photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released the exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams. According to the schedule, ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 annual exams will start on February 27 and February 13 respectively.

The ICSE Class 10 exams will be held between February 27 and March 29, while the Class 12 exams will be held between February 13 and March 31.

CISCE has also stated that the ICSE, ISC result 2023 will be declared in May 2023.

As per the official release, the ICSE Class 10 board exams will start on February 27 with the English Language – English paper 1 and will end with Biology - Science paper 3 on March 29, 2023.

ICSE Class 10 Time Table 2023

Monday, February 27, 2022, 11 am: English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1

Wednesday, March 01, 2022, 11 am: Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2

Friday, March 03, 2022, 11 am: Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

Saturday, March 04, 2022, 9 am: Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

Monday, March 06, 2022, 11 am: History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 History & Civics (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 1

Friday, March 10, 2022, 11 am: Mathematics

Saturday, March 11, 2022, 9 am: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

Monday, March 13, 2022, 11 am: Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 Geography (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 2

Tuesday, March 14, 2022, 11 am: Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

Wednesday, March 15, 2022, 11 am: Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

Friday, March 17, 2022, 11 am: Physics - SCIENCE Paper 1

Saturday, March 18, 2022, 9 am: Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

Monday, March 20, 2022, 11 am: Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2

Tuesday, March 21, 2022, 11.00 am: Economics (Group II Elective)

Thursday, March 23, 2022, 11 am: (Group III-Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga, Technical Drawing Applications

Friday, March 24, 2022, 11 am: French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)

Saturday, March 25, 2022, 9 am: Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

Monday, March 27, 2022, 11 am: Hindi

Wednesday, March 29, 2022, 11 am Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3

The ISC Class 12 board exams will start on February 13 with the English Language – English paper 1 and will end with the Environmental Science paper on March 31, 2023. The duration of the board exams will be 3 hours.