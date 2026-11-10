ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 released: Class 12 exams from Feb 9, Class 10 from Feb 15; check complete timetable, download steps

CISCE has released the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027. Check exam dates, complete timetable, number of candidates and steps to download the schedule PDF.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday released the examination timetables for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board examinations for 2027 on its official website, cisce.org.

According to the schedule, the ISC Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 9 and conclude on April 8, 2027. Meanwhile, the ICSE Class 10 examinations will commence on February 15 and end on March 31, 2027.

A total of 3,79,980 candidates will appear for the two examinations. Of these, approximately 2.70 lakh students from 3,106 affiliated schools will take the ICSE Class 10 examinations, while 1,10,025 candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will appear for the ISC Class 12 examinations.

The ISC examinations will be conducted across 1,477 centres in India and overseas.

ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Check complete subject-wise schedule

The first ISC Class 12 examination will be Environmental Science, along with Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory), on February 9. The English Language examination will take place on February 10.

Most ISC examinations will begin at 2 pm and carry a duration of three hours. However, several Art papers will be conducted at 9 am.

Students can check the complete subject-wise examination schedule below.

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Check complete subject-wise schedule

The ICSE Class 10 board examinations 2027 will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 31. Check the complete subject-wise date sheet, exam timings and duration.

CISCE Class 10, 12 Timetable: How To Download

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the board exam schedule.