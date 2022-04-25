ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2022: Vaccination 'not mandatory' to appear in exams, clarifies CISCE

(Image Source: IANS)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the ICSE, ISC Semester-2 Exam 2022 dates. The Board exams is scheduled to begin from April 25 and April 26 respectively, for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

As per the notice released by the Council, it has issued a clarification on the alleged vaccine mandate. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday informed that vaccination is not mandatory for students of Class 10 and Class 12 who are preparing for the upcoming Board examination.

This means that all schools and their heads cannot deny any student to sit in the exam, if they are not vaccinated. The issue was raised by students after a notice was issued in January. Clarifying its stand, CISCE said that the notice dated on January 4, 2022 was merely an 'advisory.' It nowhere meant that being vaccinated was 'mandatory'.

The CISCE notice dated on January 4, 2022, read, "The CISCE has advised the Heads of CISCE affiliated Schools to encourage the parents and guardians of their schools to get their wards in the age group of 15-18 years vaccinated at the earliest."

"The CISCE reiterates the above as being only an advisory to all affiliated schools. It is neither compulsory, mandatory nor a pre-condition for candidates appearing for the ICSE & ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examinations," the Board clarified.

Covid-19 guidelines to follow

Students must use face masks/cover and carry their own hand sanitiser.

Maintain social distance from the main school gate to the examination hall.

Entry or exit from the exam hall in a staggered manner in order to avoid crowding.

Students are required to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.

The exams will ensue even as students of classes 10 and 12 have demanded their cancellation in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.