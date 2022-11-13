Search icon
ICSE ISC Board 2023 date: CISCE to release date sheet for class 10, 12 SOON at cisce.org, check exam pattern

Eligible students can check the ICSE class 10/ ISC Class 12th timetable, once released, by visiting the official website at cisce.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023 Latest Update: The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) is expected to release the datesheet of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam 2023 and the Indian School Certificate(ISC) Class 12 exam 2023 soon. 

As per various media reports, CISCE is likely to release the ICSE and ISC class 10 and 12 timetables by November 30. However, no official date has been released yet by the Board. Once released, students can check the ICSE class 10/ ISC Class 12th timetable on the official website at cisce.org. CISCE usually releases the date sheet for the ICSE and ISC class 10 and 12 exam around 45 days prior the exam begins. 

ICSE 10th datesheet 2023: Exam Pattern

Group 1 (Compulsory): Internal examination percentage will be 80 marks and an internal assessment will be for 20 marks.

Group 2: Students must choose two or a maximum of three subjects. The written paper will be for 80 marks and the internal assessment for 20 marks, just like in group 1.

Group 3: Out of the alternatives, students must choose one course. The written test will be for 50 marks, and the internal evaluation will be for 50 points.

Students in Class 10 will be able to practice the mock question papers for 80 marks that will have Hindi, geography, and mathematics subjects, while students in Class 12 can access sample question papers for subjects including English, history, psychology, chemistry, fashion design, and computer science.

