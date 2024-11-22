The CISCE will be conducting the ICSE 10th exams 2025 and ISC 12th exams between February and March 2025.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) date sheets for the 2025 board exams today. Candidates appearing for these exams will be able to download the timetables from the official CISCE website anytime soon.

The CISCE will be conducting the ICSE 10th exams 2025 and ISC 12th exams between February and March 2025. The exams will be held in offline mode in pen and paper format. Candidates are required to visit the official website cisce.org for the latest updates on the exam timetable. The exam schedule will be published in PDF format. Know about steps to follow to download ISC and ISCE date sheet 2025 here:

Once the date sheets/Timetable are released, Class 10th and 12th students can follow these simple steps to download them:



1. Open the official CISCE website: Go to cisce.org. on web browser

2. Check the Notices or Examinations section for a link to the ICSE/ISC 2025 date sheet.

3. Navigate for the date sheet notification link

3. Once the link is available, click on it to open the PDF document.

4. Download the PDF

The ISC, ISCE exam date sheet 2025 will provide students with the necessary details of the exam schedules. It will contain dates, subject-wise exam schedules, exam duration, reporting time and shift timings. Students are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for new announcements. In addition, students are required to check their ICSE and ISC admit cards 2025 for further details. They are required to carry their admit cards to their respective exam centres on all exam days.

Earlier, CISCE had released the ICSE & ISC exam date sheet by December 2023. At least 3.43 lakh students appeared for the examinations for classes 10 and 12 last year. In the Class 10 final exam, 2,43 617 appeared of which 2,42 328 passed the exam. And 98, 901 students appeared, and 98,088 passed the exam in the Class 12 exam last year.