ICSE, ISC 2022: CISCE reduces class 10, 12 syllabus for 2022 board exams -Details Here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 for the 2022 exams. The syllabi of English and Indian languages â€‹â€‹for ICSE and ISC 2022 examinations have been reduced. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the disruption in educational activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“..CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for Classes 10 and 12, for the Examination Year 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE in a statement issued to the heads of all affiliated schools.

Students can check the revised syllabus for the 2022 examinations on the official website of CISCE - cisce.org - and can check the Regulations and Syllabus link under the ICSE and ISC tab.

“In the eventuality of the need for further reduction in the syllabus, it is imperative that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus. This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate a subsequent reduction in syllabus, if required,” the CISCE statement added.

The CBSE and CISCE class 12 Board examinations 2021 were cancelled by the respective Boards owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.