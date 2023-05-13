Search icon
CISCE Result 2023 LIVE updates: ICSE Class 10, ISC class 12 results scorecard expected soon at cisce.org, ciseresults.in

Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

File photo

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be declared ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 soon. However, there has been no official announcement yet. As per media reports, ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results are expected to be announced today at 3pm. Once released, ICSE class10, ISC 12th results will be available on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in.

CISCE Results 2023 Date, time
 
CISCE Results 2023
ICSE Result, ISC Result: expected today
Time Likely between 3PM to 5 PM
 
Websites to check: 

  • cisce.org
  • cisceresults.in
  • digilocker.gov.in

ICSE/ISC Result 2023: How to Download Result on DigiLocker?

  • Go to Digilocker
  • Enter the required credentials - username and password to login.
  • Sync your Aadhar number.
  • On the left sidebar, click on the 'Pull Partner Documents' button.
  • Select 'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination' from the first dropdown.
  • Select ICSE/ISC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing.
  • Enter the year of passing and roll number as on the ICSE or ISC Admit Card.
  • Click on 'Get Document' to download the ICSE/ISC Digital Marksheet or Certificate.
  • Click on the 'Save to Locker's button' to save all the documents for future use.

 

In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Blockage in heart can increase risk of heart attack: Know warnings signs, symptoms, treatment and more
Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
